Trinamool Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over Date Of Death In Netaji Tribute

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has attacked the Congress and its senior figure, Rahul Gandhi, for mentioning a date of death in his tribute Thursday for Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

"The Congress has always covered up the suspense over Netaji's death. The Congress has covered up the suspense over Netaji's disappearance. They have covered where Netaji was, or is. Keeping the same position intact, Rahul Gandhi declared Netaji's death date. He should immediately apologise and correct his post..." Mr Ghosh declared, referring to a post on X.

Earlier today, while taking part in birth anniversary celebrations in Bengal's Alipurduar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said, "We regret that while we know when he was born... we do not know how, or if, he died (and) when he died. We know his birthday but not his death date."

"He is the victim of a big conspiracy. We feel sad. He fought so much for the country but where that man got lost... we never found him. This sadness will remain," she said.

But this morning Mr Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition, indicated on his X handle that Netaji had died on August 18, 1945, a date that has been challenged by some experts.

"Heartfelt tribute to the great revolutionary, founder of Azad Hind Fauj, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. Netaji's leadership, courage, his struggle for social justice, his contribution towards tolerance and inclusion continue to inspire every Indian even today. My respectful salute to the immortal son of Mother India, Jai Hind!" Mr Gandhi said.

महान क्रांतिकारी, आज़ाद हिंद फौज के संस्थापक नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस जी की जयंती पर उन्हें भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि।



नेताजी का नेतृत्व, साहस, सामाजिक न्याय के लिए उनका संघर्ष, सहिष्णुता और समावेशिता के प्रति उनका योगदान आज भी हर भारतीय को प्रेरित करता है।



भारत माता के अमर सपूत को… pic.twitter.com/Fa2CTUu9BL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 23, 2025

In the photo accompanying the post, there was a birth date - January 23, which is recognised as his birth anniversary and celebrated as such. But it also had a date of death - August 18, 1945.

However, the date and circumstances of Netaji's death, and indeed if he even died, remains a mystery till date and is an emotional issue for many. Some believe his 'death' was a fabrication to ensure safe passage to Russia, then the USSR.