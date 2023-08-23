Twinkle Khanna's Shout Out To Husband Akshay Kumar On OMG 2's Success: 'So Proud Of You'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Akshay Kumar's film OMG 2 is having a dream run at the theatres. Celebrating the massive feat and also giving a shout out to her husband, Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday posted two images on her Instagram feed. The first image, a screenshot of a news article, talks about an education society adopting sex education in their syllabus after watching the Pankaj Tripathi film. The second is a poster of the film with reviews written on it and headlined, "120.62Cr at the national box office."

Sharing the images, Twinkle Khanna wrote, "Congratulations Mr K! So proud of you-A movie that helps change the system and shakes the box office as well. "

Meanwhile, despite facing tough competition from Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, OMG 2 managed to achieve a significant feat by crossing the ₹100 crore mark at the box office a few days back. As for reaching the ₹150 crore collection mark, Taran Adarsh mentioned that it will depend on the performance of Dream Girl 2, which will be hitting the big screen on August 25. In his tweet, Adarsh wrote, “100 NOT OUT… #OMG2 speeds yet again… The current trends suggest, #OMG2 should comfortably cross ₹125 cr mark… Whether or not it reaches/crosses ₹150 cr will depend on how #DreamGirl2 fares… [Week 2] Fri 6.03 cr, Sat 10.53 cr. Total: ₹ 101.61 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Coming back to the star couple, on their 22nd wedding anniversary this year, Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of the special gift Akshay gave her and she wrote, "Only he could have got me this card. 22 years and it feels like our 2nd anniversary. It's been over two decades and we have built a life that encompasses two children, our extended families, work, friends, dogs, a few goldfish, independence and stability. I suppose you don't have to be alike to make it work. You just have to like each other enough. # best friends."

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married for over 22 years. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. The couple are parents to 20-year-old son Aarav and daughter Nitara, 10. Twinkle Khanna is a best-selling author and columnist now. She also runs a content creation company.