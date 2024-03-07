Twinkle Khanna Shares Cryptic 'Kumar's +1' Post. The Internet's Verdict

Twinkle Khanna shared this image. (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna thrilled fans on Thursday by sharing a cryptic post on Instagram regarding her surname. Twinkle Khanna, who recently graduated from a college in London, drew a line across her name and wrote below it, "Kumar's plus 1." The writer's comment box was flooded with all sorts of reactions from users. While many did not understand the context, many other equated the post with being a dig at the recent statement on name change in parliament by an MP. One person wrote, "This was so triggering." Another mentioned, "Hahahaha so gonna copy this. Absolutely genius." Meanwhile, many wondered what the post was about. She also inserted the same text on her display picture and changed her bio to: “Move over Mrs. Funnybones, say hi to Kumar's +1.”

Earlier, the author and columnist shared a video from her convocation ceremony, celebrating the completion of her Master's degree from Goldsmiths, University of London. In the video, Twinkle can be seen wearing a black robe and hat on top of her green saree, as she walks onto the stage. Next, a picture captures Twinkle posing with her husband, actor Akshay Kumar. Then, the diva is seen joyfully tossing her hat into the air. In her caption, Twinkle wrote, “And it's here. Graduation day. My first day at Goldsmiths feels like it was both yesterday and years ago. A sunny day, a pretty sari, and having my family with me make this day even more perfect than I ever imagined. There comes a stage when the easiest way to grow is horizontally, but we have to push ourselves to grow in myriad other ways.”

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna got married in 2001. The couple are proud parents to two kids, Aarav and Nitara.