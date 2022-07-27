Twinkle Khanna's Birthday Post For Rinke Khanna Is Every Big Sister Ever

Rinke Khanna with daughter Naomika. (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

On Wednesday, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a birthday post for sister Rinke Khanna by posting a beautiful picture of the Jhankaar Beats actress with her daughter Naomika Saran. Rinke, 45, is the younger daughter of cinema legend Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia whose short-lived Bollywood career began in 1999. She was seen last in Kareena Kapoor's Chameli (2003). Twinkle captured a lovely moment between Rinke and her daughter and posted it on Instagram with a LOL message that read: "Happy birthday to you. May you always have Jimmy Choos. Happy birthday dear Rinke. Happy birthday to you. Now imagine me singing this out loud and laugh at my voice and be happy little missy."

The monochrome image features Rinke in a printed top with Naomika sitting next to her in an off-shoulder outfit holding a jute bag and smiling for the camera. The picture has been enhanced with the flower crown filter.

Take a look at the post below:



Rinke Khanna marked her debut in Hindi cinema with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi co-starring Dino Morea and Sanjay Suri. She is best known for featuring in films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, Majunu (her only Tamil film) and Jhankaar Beats. Rinke married businessman Samir Saran in 2003. Their daughter Naomika worked in the short film, Project Tanaav.

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna, who also quit acting to become a writer, is the author of three books - Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving. She is currently in New York City with husband Akshay Kumar and their kids.