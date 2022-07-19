Koffee With Karan 7: If Chris Rock Made A Joke About Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar Would Do This

Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna.(courtesy: akshaykumar)

We are so looking forward to the next episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7. The next guests for the episode are Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. A promo video of the episode was shared on Tuesday, in which Karan Johar asks Akshay Kumar: "If Chris Rock made a joke about Tina (Twinkle Khanna), what would you do?" Akshay Kumar's reply: "I would pay for his funeral." KJo's question was with reference to the infamous Academy Award incident this year. A little background for those who require one. Here's what happened: Chris Rock and Will Smith made headlines when the 94th Academy Awards aired, where Chris Rock appeared on the stage to present an award, where he made a joke about Will Smith's wife and actor Jada Pinkett Smith being in "G.I. Jane" because of her appearance, which triggered the The Pursuit Of Happyness actor, who slapped Chris Rock and returned to his seat and yelled, "Keep my wife's name out of your f*****g mouth."

Check out the Kofee With Karan 7 promo here:

After the incident, Will Smith exclusively apologised to the Academy and the nominees. A few days later, he posted a public apology on Instagram, addressing Chris Rock, the Williams family and the Academy. Will Smith won Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams, father of tennis stars Venus and Serena.

Will Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years. The Academy took disciplinary action against the King Richard star who slapped and swore at Oscar presenter Chris Rock for a joke he made at the expense of Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett.