Chris Rock's Mother Reacts To Will Smith's Oscars Slap: 'When You Hurt My Child, You Hurt Me'

Chris Rock with his mother Rose Rock (courtesy: chrisrock)

New Delhi: Nearly a month after the Oscars 2022 slap incident, Chris Rock's mother, Rose Rock, broke her silence and reacted to actor Will Smith slapping her son Chris during the live telecast of the 94th academy award ceremony. Rose Rock recently appeared for an interview on WIS-TV and said, "When Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me, because when you hurt my child, you hurt me." Rose added that she was "really proud" of how her son reacted at the moment.

However, Rose Rock, an author and motivational speaker, said that her son Chris Rock is doing well but still processing the incident.

For the unversed, Chris Rock cracked a joke on Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith's, shaved head while presenting an award at the Oscars 2022. It didn't go down well with Will Smith, and he went up on the stage and slapped Chris Rock. Following this incident, The Academy announced Will Smith's ban from attending all events, including Oscars ceremonies, for the next 10 years.

Speaking on the 10-year ban, Rose Rock said, "What does that mean? You don't even go every year."

A few minutes after the slapping incident at Oscars 2022, Will Smith was announced the best actor at the 94th Academy Awards. While accepting his first-ever Oscar for best actor, Smith apologised to the Academy and fellow nominees for his behaviour. However, he didn't mention Chris Rock's name. Later, he shared a post on his Instagram, apologising to Chris Rock.

Now, reacting to this, Rose Rock said, "I feel really bad that he never apologised. His people wrote up a piece and said, 'I apologise to Chris Rock,' but you see something like that is personal, you reach out."

Meanwhile, Will Smith recently visited India, marking his first public appearance post the controversy. He was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai on Saturday.