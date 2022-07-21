Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar On Why He Stalks Twinkle Khanna On Instagram 'All The Time'

Twinkle Khanna with Akshay Kumar. (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

We so missed Twinkle Khanna on the Koffee With Karan 7 couch but her husband Akshay Kumar did make up for it by some degree. We did learn a thing or two about the author, courtesy Akshay Kumar. When KJo asked Akshay in what way he shows his support to Twinkle, the actor said, "By just not saying anything to her. And whenever she writes something, just try to make her understand, don't cross the line. Touch her feet and make her understand, don't, it will cause problems. It takes about 2-3 hours to make her understand." When KJo added that she still goes ahead and does what she wants, Akshay said that she does "mellow down." He added, "If you actually read the copy, that is not so...," he added, saying that he "edits" it with folded hands. Akshay also joked, "I don't want to say anything I will regret tomorrow."

During the Rapid Fire, when Karan Johar asked Akshay, "If Chris Rock made a joke about Tina (Twinkle Khanna), what would you do?" Akshay Kumar's reply was: "I would pay for his funeral. Because she would kill it." And Samantha jokingly added, "And she won't even have to slap."

Akshay was also asked to name one celeb he stalks on Instagram. He said, "I think my wife's Instagram because you never know what she is going to write. I have to be careful all the time. I have to keep stalking all the time."

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married for over 21 years. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. The couple are parents to 19-year-old Aarav and Nitara, 9.

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers. Twinkle is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Her last project as a film producer was the National Award-winning film PadMan, which starred her husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role. She also runs a digital content company called Tweak India.