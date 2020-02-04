Twinkle Khanna Wore Something 'Even More Forgiving Than Pyjamas' To Armaan Jain's Wedding

"Sarees are even more forgiving than pyjamas," wrote Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna shared this image. (Image courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Highlights

  • Twinkle wore a saree at Armaan Jain's wedding
  • She borrowed it from her sister-in-law
  • Twinkle was accompanied by her mother Dimple Kapadia
New Delhi:

Twinkle Khanna made a stunning appearance at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding in Mumbai on Monday night, dressed in a lovely saree (more on that later). In her recent Instagram post, the 46-year-old author revealed that she "borrowed" the six-yard garment from her sister-in-law Alka Bhatia. Mrs Funnybones, in her post, made a reference to her third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving and wrote: "Sarees are even more forgiving than pyjamas and this one is a borrowed goodie from my sister-in-law. Recycling the old fashioned way." She added the hashtags #PassItOn and #SariStories to her post. Tahira Kashyap wrote in the comments section: "Gorgeous and loving the background too."

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Twinkle Khanna wore a white and gold silk saree, which she paired with a golden blouse. Twinkle tied her hair in a neat bun. She accessorised her look with statement earrings. Twinkle was accompanied by her mother and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, who also wore a white and gold saree.

5iuqlsh8

Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna at Armaan Jain's wedding.

Twinkle Khanna, a former Bollywood actress, is a celebrated columnist. She has authored three best-selling books. Her first book Mrs Funnybones was a compilation of her columns. Her second book - The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad was an anthology of short stories, while her third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving was a novel.

Twinkle is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Her last project as a film producer was the National Award-winning film PadMan, which starred her husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Comments
Twinkle KhannaArmaan Jainmrs funnybones

