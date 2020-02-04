Twinkle Khanna Wore Something 'Even More Forgiving Than Pyjamas' To Armaan Jain's Wedding

Twinkle Khanna shared this image. (Image courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Highlights Twinkle wore a saree at Armaan Jain's wedding

She borrowed it from her sister-in-law

Twinkle was accompanied by her mother Dimple Kapadia

Twinkle Khanna made a stunning appearance at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding in Mumbai on Monday night, dressed in a lovely saree (more on that later). In her recent Instagram post, the 46-year-old author revealed that she "borrowed" the six-yard garment from her sister-in-law Alka Bhatia. Mrs Funnybones, in her post, made a reference to her third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving and wrote: "Sarees are even more forgiving than pyjamas and this one is a borrowed goodie from my sister-in-law. Recycling the old fashioned way." She added the hashtags #PassItOn and #SariStories to her post. Tahira Kashyap wrote in the comments section: "Gorgeous and loving the background too."

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Twinkle Khanna wore a white and gold silk saree, which she paired with a golden blouse. Twinkle tied her hair in a neat bun. She accessorised her look with statement earrings. Twinkle was accompanied by her mother and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, who also wore a white and gold saree.

Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna at Armaan Jain's wedding.

Twinkle Khanna, a former Bollywood actress, is a celebrated columnist. She has authored three best-selling books. Her first book Mrs Funnybones was a compilation of her columns. Her second book - The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad was an anthology of short stories, while her third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving was a novel.

Twinkle is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Her last project as a film producer was the National Award-winning film PadMan, which starred her husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role.