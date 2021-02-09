Twinkle Khanna Shares The Perks Of 'Being Named After A Nursery Rhyme'

Twinkle Khanna shared this post. (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna, in her latest Instagram entry, wrote that "it's not so bad being named after a nursery rhyme after all." What prompted her to say that? Well, let's just say it has something to do with her daughter Nitara. On Monday evening, Twinkle shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which her daughter Nitara can be seen playing the nursery rhyme Twinkle Twinkle Little Star on a guitar. Sharing the video on her profile, Mrs Funnybones wrote in her caption: "And she plays for me... It's not so bad being named after a nursery rhyme after all." The comments section of her post was filled up with heart emojis.

Nitara frequently features on her mom's Instagram profile. Last week, Twinkle posted a picture from her reading session with her daughter and she wrote: "You have a quota-25 pages a day and so do I.' She asks, 'But who gives you the quota mama?' 'That's the tricky part of being an adult. You have to give yourself these tasks and make sure you stick by them.' With brushed teeth and uncombed hair, we begin our mornings in the best way possible. It may not be 25 pages every day, sometimes it's merely 5, but it all adds up eventually."

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of bestselling books such as Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. She is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Twinkle Khanna also runs a digital content company called Tweak India.