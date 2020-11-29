Twinkle Khanna Loves All Of Dimple Kapadia's Performances. Even The One Where She 'Acts Like She Can Cook'

Twinkle Khanna with Dimple Kapadia. (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

If there's one thing that Bollywood veteran Dimple Kapadia can't do as per her daughter and author Twinkle Khanna, it is cooking. The reason we brought this up today is because Twinkle Khanna posted a picture of herself along with her mother Dimple Kapadia and she added the hashtag #momfinallycooking. Twinkle Khanna added her signature dose of humour to the caption and she wrote: "I love all of Mom's performances. Even when she acts like she can cook." Twinkle's post cracked up her Instafam and the comments section of her post was filled with comments like LOL and laughing emojis. "Hahaha superb," commented Sikandar Kher. "Hilarious," wrote fashion designer and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

See Twinkle Khanna's post here:

On Mother's Day this year, Twinkle Khanna revealed in her post that Dimple Kapadia cooked her "first meal" in 46 years. She wrote: "It has only taken 46 years, a pandemic and an extended lockdown for my mother to make me my first meal - fried rice. Now I also know what people mean when they say 'Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana' #MamaMia."

ICYM, this is the post we are referring to:

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of bestselling books such as Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. She is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Twinkle Khanna also runs a digital content company called Tweak India.

Dimple Kapadia is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Bobby, Saagar, Rudaali and Gardish among many others. She featured in Christopher Nolan's Tenet this year. The film that features John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in the lead roles, is slated to release in India on December 4 in cinemas.