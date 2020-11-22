Tenet: Dimple Kapadia Confirms The Film Will Release In India In December

Dimple Kapadia in a post shared by daughter Twinkle. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Christopher Nolan's Tenet is all set to release in India next month. The film, which also stars Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal role, will open in theatre on December 4 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Confirming the release date on Sunday, Dimple Kapadia said in a video: "The wait is finally over. I'm extremely delighted to announce the release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet on the 4th of December all across cinemas in India. It has been an honour for me to be associated with this project. The film has some spectacular action sequences, turns and twists that you can best enjoy only on the big screen." Her video was shared on the official Instagram account of her daughter, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna.

Sharing the video, Twinkle Khanna wrote: "Always listen to what Mom has to say!"

Take a look:

Tenet, starring John David Washington in the lead roles, also features Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. The film opened in select theatres in 70 countries on August 26. The film, a high-octane action espionage drama extensively shot across seven countries, including India, was one of the first big-budget films to release in theatres after the cinemas reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, after watching Tenet in the theatre in London, Twinkle Khanna wrote: "Finally saw Tenet in the theatre and though my mother is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it, she has a wonderful part and is completely incredible."

Finally saw Tenet!Mom is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it but she is incredible. Like Variety says,"A sinister whisper network of international armsdealers emerges,with one of them,Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film's wiliest performance) pic.twitter.com/NDORPtKWUd — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 2, 2020

Tenet marks Dimple Kapadia's debut in Hollywood.