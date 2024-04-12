Turns Out, The Woman In Crazy Viral Pic Is Not Diljit Dosanjh's Wife. Read Post

This photo is crazy viral on the Internet. (courtesy: BollyBlindsNGossip)

Ever since Diljit Dosanjh's friend claimed that the singer is married and has a child, a photo of the singer-actor went viral with a woman, who the Internet thought to be his wife. Turns out, the woman in the viral photo is not Diljit Dosanjh's wife. She is, in fact, a model, who shot with the singer a few years ago and the aforementioned picture is that from the shoot. In a Reddit thread shared by BollyBlindsNGossip, she clarified that she is not Diljit's wife. "Diljit's wife's photo on the internet is NOT a woman called Sandeep Kaur. It's me," the thread is titled.

The post shared on Reddit began with these words, "Hi friends. A while ago I worked as a model and did a music video shoot called Shoon Shaan for the movie Mukhtiar Chadha with Diljit Dosanjh. Ever since then, somehow or the other, I was made aware by friends and relatives that my image was being used maliciously to be "Diljit Dosanjh's wife" on the Internet. At first I laughed it off as I had no idea how this happened, and I did attempt some take down requests across YouTube and Quora. Never did I think the image would remain so pervasive for so many years."

She added in the post, "This news continues to go viral every so often, and here we are again with my image being used on a lot of TikTok's and Instagram posts recently. I just want to clear the air that this picture is of me and I am not Sandeep Kaur. I don't want to doxx myself any further. If you could all do me a favour and if you see this image out there in the wild, please just report or comment and let the public know this is not his wife. I'm not looking for any Internet fame or anything like that. Thank you all so much."

The news about Diljit Dosanjh's personal life made it to the headlines after a recent report from Indian Express suggested that Diljit is married to an American-Indian woman, and they have a son together. The report had inputs from Diljit's friends in the Punjabi entertainment industry and it mentioned, "An intensely private person, little is known about his family but friends say his wife is an American-Indian and they have a son, and his parents live in Ludhiana." There are no public records or images confirming Diljit Dosanjh's marital status.

In terms of work, Diljit Dosanjh plays the titular role in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. The film opened to stellar reviews on Netflix, on April 12.