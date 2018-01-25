Trolled, Rishi Kapoor Deletes Tweet On Ranveer Singh And Karan Johar Rishi Kapoor tweeted a picture of actor Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. His caption took a jibe at both Ranveer's controversial new film "Padmaavat"

AIB Roast some years ago). His caption took a jibe at both Ranveer's controversial new film "Padmaavat" and Karan Johar's sexual preferences. Rishi Kapoor was instantly inundated with responses telling him his joke was inappropriate. Some asked the actor if he was drunk. Better sense clearly prevailed but the now deleted tweet lives on in some screenshots taken by Twitter users - some of whom, like the one below, thought the quip more funny than offensive.

Why delete this Sir Ji? @chintskap . It was hilarious! I'm sure @RanveerOfficial and @karanjohar wouldn't mind. pic.twitter.com/JMnf6w3cht — Lafuwa (@Palpendeculal) January 25, 2018



Neither Ranveer Singh, whose film "Padmaavat" has released amid violent protests in parts of the country, nor Karan Johar have commented on the tweet.



Rishi Kapoor has been told off for tweets more often than most - Twitter regularly fails to find his jokes funny and the actor has publicly complained that his quips are not received in the spirit he posted them. He exited Twitter once, declaring himself exasperated by what he termed as his followers' apparent lack of a sense of humour - only to return after half a day away.



In recent months, Rishi Kapoor has also been accused of sexism and of sending abusive messages to female Twitter users.



Rishi Kapoor, star of films such as Rafoo Chakkar, Bobby, Karz and Amar Akbar Anthony, was last seen in 2017's Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. He has two projects lined up - 102 Not Out with frequent co-star Amitabh Bachchan, and Mulq.





