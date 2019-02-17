Trolled, Prateik Babbar Deletes Risque Pic With Wife Sanya Sagar

Prateik Babbar with wife Sanya Sagar at an award show in Mumbai.

Highlights The Internet alleged that Prateik's post was a "publicity gimmick" Prateik Babbar married Sanya Sagar last month in Lucknow Prateik's upcoming films are Brahmastra and Chhichhore

Actor Prateik Babbar reportedly posted a risque picture featuring himself with wife Sanya Sagar on Valentine's Day, which he recently deleted following heavily trolling on social media, several websites, including India.com and DNA, reported. Prateik married Sanya Sagar last month in Lucknow, her hometown. As per a DNA report, the Internet users called Prateik out for posting the picture, in which his wife posed topless with him. A section of the Internet also called it a "publicity gimmick." However, not all Instagram users were against Prateik posting the picture. A user wrote in the comments section of another picture posted by the actor: "Why did you delete your Valentine's Day picture with your loved one?"

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar married as per Maharashtrian traditions in Lucknow on January 23. The wedding ceremony was preceded by a haldi function. In Mumbai, Prateik and Sanya hosted a flapper-themed party for their friends and Bollywood colleagues.

The wedding festivities were attended by Prateik's father Raj Babbar. Prateik is Raj Babbar's son with late actress Smita Patil. His half siblings Juhi and Aarya (Raj Babbar's children with his first wife Nadira Zaheer) also joined the fam jam with their respective spouses.

Prateik Babbar has starred in films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Dhobi Ghaat and Aarakshan. he took a small break from films in 2015. Last year, he featured in box office hit Baaghi 2 and critically-acclaimed Mulk. As of now, Prateik has signed up for Brahmastra and Chhichhore.

Sanya Sagar has produced and directed several music videos, short films and fashion films.