Prateik Babbar And Sanya Sagar In A Pic From Their Wedding. Seen Yet?

Highlights "Operation man down. Phase2 - shaadi," Prateik captioned one of the pics Prateik Babbar and and Sanya Sagar's wedding took place in Lucknow The wedding took place on January 23

For the first time, newlywed Prateik Babbar shared glimpses from his wedding ceremonies on his Instagram timeline on Wednesday. The actor first shared a picture of himself from his haldi ceremony in which he can be seen smeared in haldi or turmeric paste. The picture shared by Prateik is a solo picture of himself in a white dhoti and topi. The picture shared by Prateik is a solo picture of himself in a white dhoti and topi. The second picture is from the couple's Maharashtrian wedding ceremony, which features the actor with his wife Sanya Sagar. "2019 - 01/23 -operation man down. Phase2 - shaadi, Prateik Babbar captioned the second picture.

Prateik Babbar and and Sanya Sagar's wedding took place in Lucknow on January 23. We got a glimpse of Prateik and Sanya's wedding festivities courtesy Annup Soni, who shared pictures on his Instagram profile. The entire family was present at Prateik and Sanya's wedding including father Raj Babbar, sister Juhi Babbar and brother Aarya Babbar.

Prateik Babbar is the son of Raj Babbar and actress Smita Patil while Juhi and Aarya Babbar is Raj Babbar's children with his first wife Nadira Zaheer.

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar hosted a vintage themed wedding reception on January 26. The wedding reception was attended by Prateik Babbar, Anup Soni and Juhi Babbar, Ayesha Takia and husband Farhan Azmi, Karan Tacker, Karan Tacker and Nitesh Tiwari.

Prateik Babbar has featured in films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Dhobi Ghaat, Ekk Deewana Tha and Aarakshan. Mulk was Prateik's last Bollywood film while he recently appeared in Four More Shots Please!.