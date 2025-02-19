Newlyweds Prateik Babbar And Priya Banerjee's Mehendi Album Sealed With A Kiss. See Pics

Actor Prateik Babbar and his longtime girlfriend Priya Banerjee married on Friday (February 14). Recently, the couple shared a series of photos from their mehendi ceremony.

Prateik and Priya looked radiant twinned in bright red traditional outfits. In one of the images, the couple is seen sharing a kiss, while in another, Priya flaunts her minimal mehendi as she poses with Prateik.

The caption read, "Mehendi #priyaKAprateik."

Last week, the couple shared a series of photos from their intimate wedding on social media. The caption read: "I'll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik."

The ceremony took place in the comfort of their home, surrounded by their closest family and friends. The wedding festivities included the traditional haldi and mehendi rituals before they exchanged vows during the pheras.

For their big day, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee chose exquisite ensembles from a special collection by designer Tarun Tahiliani, paired with jewellery by Khurana Jewellery House.

The bride looked breathtaking in an ivory and gold lehenga adorned with intricate threadwork and embroidery. She complemented the lehenga with a corset and a sheer dupatta. Her look was completed with stunning kundan jewellery, including a maangtika, bangles, a choker-style necklace and statement earrings. For her makeup, she opted for a soft, natural look.

Prateik Babbar, on the other hand, wore a matching open sherwani, styled with a signature drape shirt and a classic dhoti set. He completed his look with a layered pearl necklace.

Prateik is the son of veteran actor Raj Babbar and the late actress Smita Patil. After Smita Patil's untimely death, Raj Babbar remarried Nadira Babbar, and they had two children, Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar.

Before Priya Banerjee, Prateik was married to Sanya Sagar. They married in 2019 but parted ways in 2023.