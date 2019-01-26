Inside Prateik Babbar And Sanya Sagar's Vintage-Themed Wedding Reception. See Pics

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar looked picture perfect.

Bollywood had a busy Friday night, with Mukesh Bhatt's daughter Sakshi Bhatt's wedding reception and another party to celebrate the wedding reception of the Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar. At the latter party, celebrations began with the newlyweds stepping out for a photo-op at the venue to meet and greet the paparazzi. Prateik and Sanya hosted a vintage-themed party and the couple made a dramatic entry in a red vintage car. Sanya opted for a sheer black dress and she accentuated her look with a headgear while Prateik complemented her in a matching pinstriped suit. He accessorised his look with a black hat, an umbrella and a pair of vintage sunglasses. The couple looked perfect together.

Take a look at pictures from Prateik and Sanya's vintage-themed reception here:

Prateik Babbar with Sanya Sagar. Prateik Babbar with Sanya Sagar.

Prateik and Sanya made a dramatic entry. Prateik and Sanya made a dramatic entry.

It wasn't just the newlyweds who adhered to the theme, Prateik's father and actor Raj Babbar's outfit totally complemented the theme. The 66-year-old actor was photographed posing with his son.

Raj Babbar with Sanya and Prateik. Raj Babbar with Sanya and Prateik.

The guest list for the evening mostly comprised close friends and family members. Anup Soni and Juhi Babbar wouldn't have missed the reception for the world.

Anup Soni with Juhi Babbar. Anup Soni with Juhi Babbar.

Actress Ayesha Takia arrived with her husband Farhan Azmi and her son Mikail Azmi. Ayesha looked pretty in a soft pink saree.

Ayesha Takia with family. Ayesha Takia with family.

The guest list also comprised actor Dalip Tahil, TV actor Karan Tacker, Prateik's close friend Siddhanth Kapoor and Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari.

Karan Tacker at the reception. Karan Tacker at the reception.

Siddhanth Kapoor also attended. Siddhanth Kapoor also attended.

Nitesh Tiwari also received an invite. Nitesh Tiwari also received an invite.

Prateik and Sanya got married in Lucknow earlier this week. We got a glimpse of Prateik and Sanya's wedding festivities courtesy Anup Soni, who shared pictures on his Instagram profile.

Prateik Babbar is the son of actors Raj Babbar and late actress Smita Patil. Prateik has featured in Bollywood films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Dhobi Ghaat, Ekk Deewana Tha and Aarakshan among others. He was last seen in the 2018 film Mulk, co-starring Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu.