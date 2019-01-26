Inside Prateik Babbar And Sanya Sagar's Vintage-Themed Wedding Reception. See Pics

Sanya opted for a sheer black dress and she accentuated her look with a headgear

January 26, 2019
Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar looked picture perfect.


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Prateik and Sanya got married in Lucknow
  2. The couple hosted a vintage-themed reception on Friday
  3. Ayesha Takia, Siddhanth Kapoor and others attended

Bollywood had a busy Friday night, with Mukesh Bhatt's daughter Sakshi Bhatt's wedding reception and another party to celebrate the wedding reception of the Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar. At the latter party, celebrations began with the newlyweds stepping out for a photo-op at the venue to meet and greet the paparazzi. Prateik and Sanya hosted a vintage-themed party and the couple made a dramatic entry in a red vintage car. Sanya opted for a sheer black dress and she accentuated her look with a headgear while Prateik complemented her in a matching pinstriped suit. He accessorised his look with a black hat, an umbrella and a pair of vintage sunglasses. The couple looked perfect together.

Take a look at pictures from Prateik and Sanya's vintage-themed reception here:

d26slf48Prateik Babbar with Sanya Sagar.
 
 
mv1vrmn

 

a4fkcc2Prateik and Sanya made a dramatic entry.

It wasn't just the newlyweds who adhered to the theme, Prateik's father and actor Raj Babbar's outfit totally complemented the theme. The 66-year-old actor was photographed posing with his son.

ls7n124Raj Babbar with Sanya and Prateik.

The guest list for the evening mostly comprised close friends and family members. Anup Soni and Juhi Babbar wouldn't have missed the reception for the world.

t67eufvoAnup Soni with Juhi Babbar.

Actress Ayesha Takia arrived with her husband Farhan Azmi and her son Mikail Azmi. Ayesha looked pretty in a soft pink saree.

q8mv2vtgAyesha Takia with family.

The guest list also comprised actor Dalip Tahil, TV actor Karan Tacker, Prateik's close friend Siddhanth Kapoor and Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari.

jitqb8vKaran Tacker at the reception.
 
4g81gu5oSiddhanth Kapoor also attended.
 
sd91qia8Nitesh Tiwari also received an invite.

Prateik and Sanya got married in Lucknow earlier this week. We got a glimpse of Prateik and Sanya's wedding festivities courtesy Anup Soni, who shared pictures on his Instagram profile.

 

 

Prateik Babbar is the son of actors Raj Babbar and late actress Smita Patil. Prateik has featured in Bollywood films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Dhobi Ghaat, Ekk Deewana Tha and Aarakshan among others. He was last seen in the 2018 film Mulk, co-starring Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu.

