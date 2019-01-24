Newlyweds Prateik Babbar And Sanya Sagar Land In Mumbai. See Pics

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar married in Lucknow

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar at the Mumbai airport


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. They married last night in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony
  2. Their wedding reception was also hosted in Lucknow
  3. Sanya and Prateik got engaged last year

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar, who married in Lucknow on Wednesday, touched down in Mumbai this evening. The newly-married couple were casually dressed and smiled for the paparazzi on their arrival. Prateik wore a white tee with black trousers and denim jacket while his wife Sanya was dressed in a white top, denim trousers and a black jacket. Prateik and Sanya's wedding festivities began on Tuesday with a haldi and mehendi ceremonies. They married last night in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony and as per reports, their wedding reception was also hosted in Lucknow, Sanya's hometown . Several pictures from their wedding have been shared on social media, but first, take a look at the couple's photos from the Mumbai airport.

7il8bqj

 

rdm1p

 

1sll6sho

 

Congratulations, Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar.

Actor Annup Soni, best-known for hosting the Crime Patrol series, shared some pictures from Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar's wedding festivities. Annup Soni is married to Juhi Babbar, Prateik's half-sister.

Take a look at the pictures here.

 

 

And, here are pictures from their pre-wedding festivities.

 

 

Sanya Sagar has produced and directed music videos, short films and fashion films. Prateik proposed to her in 2017 and they got engaged in January 2018.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#monday.. "holy snappp!.. that just happened!"

A post shared by prateik babbar (@_prat) on

 

Prateik Babbar is the son of late actress Smita Patil and actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar. Smita Patil died a few weeks after she gave birth to Prateik. Raj Babbar is married to Nadira and Juhi and Aarya Babbar are their children.

Prateik debuted in Bollywood with 2008 film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. Dhobi Ghaat, Aarakshan, Ekk Deewana Tha, Baaghi 2, Mulk and Mitron are some of the films on his resume. This year, he will be seen in Chhichhore and Brahmastra.

