Triptii Dimri, Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant In A Postcard-Worthy Pic From Maldives

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant, who are rumoured to be dating, celebrated the latter's birthday together in Maldives

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant, who are rumoured to be dating, celebrated the latter's birthday together in Maldives. Recently, Sam shared a series of pictures from his vacation diaries. 

However, the highlight of the photo dump was a postcard-worthy picture of him with his rumoured girlfriend Triptii Dimri. In the picture, the duo were all smiles and were dressed in their casual best.

Alongside the post, he wrote, "Thank you for the perfect birthday celebration....Truly unforgettable."

Last week, the actress shared a series of pictures from the birthday celebrations. From picturesque views to scrumptious meals, the Maldives diaries pictured it all.

Triptii also penned a sweet birthday wish for Sam. Sharing the post on Instagram. she wrote, "Happy Birthday Sam Merchant, wishing you all the love and joy you spread, right back to you."

In March last year, the rumoured couple went on a holiday to Goa. The actress shared picturesque snapshots from her vacation. In one of the pictures, Triptii Dimri is seen posing in a white shirt teamed with black pants against a scenic backdrop. Her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant also shared images from the same location. Although they haven't posted joint pictures, the similar backgrounds in their individual photos suggest that they were on a vacation together.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri is well-known for her performances in films like Qala, Laila Majnu, Animal and Bulbbul. She was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Before that, she appeared in Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz.

Other Verticals
