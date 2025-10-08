Triptii Dimri, Who Replaced Deepika Padukone In <i>Spirit</i>, Likes A Post On Her Professionalism. Reddit Reacts

Deepika Padukone has been embroiled in a series of controversies this year, with her exit from two major projects - Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD. She was replaced in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit by Triptii Dimri. However, a recent reel surfaced online focusing on Deepika Padukone's professionalism, which was liked by Triptii Dimri. Reddit users reacted to this and praised Triptii Dimri's gesture of recognising Deepika Padukone's work ethic.

What Was The Reel About

The reel liked by Triptii Dimri was shared by celebrity saree stylist Dolly Jain. She spoke about how Deepika Padukone continued dancing barefoot despite injuries for the song Nagada Sang Dhol in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela.

Furthermore, the video mentioned how "negative PR" can significantly damage a public image.

Triptii Dimri, who has replaced Deepika Padukone in Spirit, received a great deal of support from Deepika's fans for liking the post, highlighting a sense of solidarity between actresses.

How Reddit Reacted

Soon, a thread went viral on social media, with many people appreciating Triptii Dimri's gesture.

One person commented, "I guess she understands if it is Deepika today, it could be her tomorrow."

Another added, "I feel the highlighted part means a lot... 'It's time we stop letting hate campaigns decide the way we see her.' I don't know, but I feel like Triptii has experienced this herself, with people and rival PRs mercilessly and constantly hating on her and shaming her. It's too much. Social media thrives on hate, and it's high time everybody started showing some grace. There have been numerous campaigns against Triptii. Remember when it was said that she was dropped from Aashiqui, and the vile things that were said about her. It's beyond disgusting and makes me deeply question Bollywood."

Another comment read, "So amazing to see two queens supporting each other. All my love to Triptii and Deepika!"

Someone else wrote, "Women supporting women despite so many controversies. Triptii is a sweet girl."

About Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD And Spirit Exit

A few months ago, an unconfirmed report claimed that Deepika Padukone would not be part of the Kalki sequel. After months of speculation, the makers at Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed the report in a post on X on September 18, 2025.

The official note on X read, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways."

"Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future projects," the note further added.

The post reminded the Internet of a similar incident in May, when Deepika Padukone walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit over her request for eight-hour work shifts after embracing motherhood last year, profit-sharing clauses, and her reluctance to deliver dialogues in Telugu.

"Deepika Padukone wanted a 25 percent increase in her acting fee compared to what she earned for the first part of the film. Additionally, she insisted on limiting her daily shooting schedule to a seven-hour shift. The producers offered her the convenience of a luxury vanity for rest periods in exchange for longer working hours, but she declined. She wanted five-star accommodation for her 25-person crew. There were simply too many demands. This raised concerns among producers, who questioned why they should bear additional costs beyond the actor's fees," a source told NDTV.

In A Nutshell

Recently, Triptii Dimri, who has replaced Deepika Padukone in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, came out in support of the Piku actress's professionalism by liking a post. The Internet was impressed and applauded Triptii for extending her solidarity to another actress from the industry.

