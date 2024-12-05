IMDb's Most Popular Indian Star Of 2024: Triptii Dimri Beats Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt

Triptii Dimri has been making waves in Bollywood and how. Now, she has achieved a new milestone. The actress has emerged as the Most Popular Indian Star of 2024 in a list unveiled by IMDb. She has surpassed some of the popular celebrities in the entertainment world including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, claiming the top spot. On Thursday, IMDb shared the entire list of film personalities who made it to the top 10. After Triptii, the second spot was bagged by Deepika Padukone, followed by Ishaan Khatter, Shah Rukh Khan and Sobhita Dhulipala. Sharvari Wagh is on the 6th position, with Aishwarya Rai in the 7th, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the eighth rank. Alia Bhatt and Prabhas have secured the 9th and 10th slot, respectively.

Announcing the names, IMDb wrote on Instagram, “The wait is over! Presenting the Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 who lit up our screens and your IMDb searches! Did your favorite make it to the list? The IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 list is comprised of stars who consistently ranked the highest on the IMDb weekly rankings throughout 2024. These rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.”

Triptii Dimri expressed her gratitude for being on the IMDb list. In a statement, the actress credited her fans for the success. She said, “It is indeed a huge honour to be ranked No. 1 on the list. This recognition is a testament to the incredible support of my fans and the hard work of everyone I have had the privilege of collaborating with. From working on exciting projects to wrapping up 2024 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, it has been a memorable year for me. I am looking forward to what is next as I continue to be part of this inspiring industry” as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Tritptii Dimri became a viral sensation after her role in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. She has delivered back-to-back hits in 2024 with Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Next, Triptii will be seen in Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.