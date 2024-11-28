Mallika Sherawat On Why She Refused To Play Ishaan Khatter's Mother In <i>The Royals</i>: "Felt Cheated And Let Down"

Mallika Sherawat, known for her films like Murder and Kis Kis Ki Kismat, has recently talked about the issue of ageism in the industry. In an interview, Mallika was asked about her reaction to the critics' claim, mentioning that her career is over. The actress said that such remarks do not bother her. She added, “I don't listen to nonsense.”

Mallika Sherawat told ETimes, “All these new faces who are basking in their so-called claim to stardom, I will meet them 20 years later, and I will still be there looking exactly like this, with the same body with the same face.”

Mallika Sherawat also opened up about the time when she refused a role in Ishaan Khatter's The Royals. FYI: Mallika was given the role of Ishaan's mother in the Netflix series. “I was promised something, and what translated looked very lame to me on paper. I felt cheated and let down, So then I didn't want to be a part of that,” said the actress.

In the same interview, Mallika Sherawat also opened up about why she never went under the knife. She added, “I'm looking exactly the way I looked in murder with the same body with the same intensity, with the same enthusiasm and I'm proud of it. I have not done any plastic surgery or Botox. I lead a very disciplined life. I sleep on time. I don't drink alcohol, no cigarettes. Why do you need fake injections, botox, and harmful chemicals? You are tying your self-image with these chemicals. I don't judge people who do it. But I would never do it.”

On the work front, Mallika Sherawat was last seen as Chanda Rani in Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.