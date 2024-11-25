Mallika Sherawat Confirms Her Breakup With Cyrille Auxenfans: "I Am Single"

Mallika Sherawat, who made a comeback in Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's comic caper Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, confirmed her breakup with French boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans in an interview with The Times Of India. Confirming her single status, Mallika said, "It's so difficult in this day and age to find a worthy man. Ye sach hai (It's true); I am single. Refusing to divulge the reason behind the spilt, Mallika added, "We broke up. I really don't want to talk about it." Asked if marriage is on the cards, she replied, "I'm not for it, but I'm not against it. I am indifferent to it. It depends on what two people want."

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Mallika had opened up about Cyrille and said, "I am proud of him and will soon get him to Mumbai. He has shown Paris to me and has romanced me the French style, now I will romance him the Indian style! I will take him to the Taj Mahal, and make him have street food.. You know the typical Indian flavour, that's what I want to do."

Mallika Sherawat is best known for her role in films like Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Double Dhamaal. She acted in Dirty Politics, which was released in 2015. She was also seen in 2016 Chinese film Time Raiders. Mallika became an overnight sensation, courtesy her bold scenes with Emraan Hashmi in Anurag Basu's directorial Murder. Recalling the backlash she received back then, Mallika said recently, "The culture wasn't ready for me back then, and it wasn't ready for Murder either. Only now has Bollywood caught up to where I was in 2004. At that time, actresses were expected to follow a certain code of conduct. They were shy, while I was unapologetic. With Murder, a femme fatale was introduced."