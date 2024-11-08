"Stop It Guys, Please": Ishaan Khatter Asks Paparazzi Not To Click Pictures Of Rumoured Girlfriend Chandni

Ishaan Khatter has been making headlines for his rumoured relationship with model Chandni Bainz. Recently, Ishaan and Chandni were spotted in Mumbai. In a video, Ishaan, dressed in a blue shirt and white pants, is seen requesting the paparazzi to take only his pictures. “Band kardo yaar, please. Aap log meri photo le lo aur phir chale jao (Stop it guys, please. You take my pictures and go away),” he says. In the background, we can see Chandni inside the premises of a building.

Ishaan Khattar then asks the paparazzi, “Ek sawal tha bhai. Aap log kuchh tracker laga ke rakhte bo kya? Aapko pata kaise chalta hai? Nahi, sach mein. Ye staged lagta hai na [I have a question, brother. Do you guys put a tracker on me? How do you know where I am? No, it's a genuine question. This appears staged, no?]”

Back in July, Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz were spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai. They were photographed hand-in-hand while making their way into a restaurant. Ishaan was dressed in a printed white T-shirt and denim jeans. Chandni wore an olive vest layered with a white top and baggy denims.

Speaking about Chandni Bainz, she is a Kuala Lumpur-based model who is currently living in Mumbai. Reportedly, Ishaan and Chandni have been dating since June 2023. Before that, Ishaan was rumoured to be dating his Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday.

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter was last seen in the American mystery drama miniseries The Perfect Couple. Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle and Meghann Fahy were also a part of the drama. Ishaan has now been roped in for the Netflix series The Royals.