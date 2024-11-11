<i>Dhadak 2</i>: Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi Start Shooting For Sequel To 2018 Film. See Viral Pics

It would not be wrong to say that 2024 is the year of Triptii Dimri. Back to back, she has appeared in several exciting projects, including Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Up next, the actress is set to share screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi in Dhadak 2, the second instalment of the Dhadak franchise. The first movie, released in 2018, featured Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. In a new update, the shooting for Dhadak 2 has officially begun. How do we know? Well, pictures circulating on the internet show Siddhant and Triptii posing with fans, presumably taken on the sidelines of their shoot. In these snapshots, the duo can be seen in casual and cool outfits. A fan shared the images on Instagram. Take a look:

Dhadak 2 is being directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar, Umesh KR Bansal, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa and Somen Mishra under the banners of Zee Studios, Dharma Productions and Cloud 9 Pictures.

In May, Karan Johar announced Dhadak 2 by sharing a motion poster on Instagram. The brief clip introduces a powerful social commentary through its opening visuals and dialogue. On a wall, several slogans against caste and class discrimination set the tone for the story, with messages like "Educate, agitate, organize" and "Resistance becomes equality" calling for societal change. The movie's premise is hinted at through the line, "Ek tha raja, ek thi rani. Jaat alag thi, khatam kahani," emphasising how caste divides love stories.

In the scene that follows, Siddhant Chaturvedi's character, Neelesh, speaks to Triptii's character, Vidhi, expressing the painful reality of their love, stating that in her dream of a perfect future, there is no place for him due to their caste difference. Vidhi, deeply affected by this, responds with a question that captures the emotional turmoil of their situation: “Then, Neelesh, what should I do with these feelings?”

“Yeh kahaani hai thodi alag kyuki ek tha raja, ek thi rani - Jaat alag thi…khatam kahaani. Presenting Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal. #Dhadak2 in cinemas 22nd November 2024,” read Karan Johar's caption.

Dhadak 2 is based on the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, directed by Mari Selvaraj.