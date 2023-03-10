Tripti Dimri's 'Perfect Summer Day' Involved Pool Time. We're Jealous

Tripti Dimri shared this images. (courtesy: tripti_dimri )

Actress Tripti Dimri sure knows how to make the most of her “perfect summer day.” Need proof? Check out her latest entry on Instagram. It is too good to miss. The actress, on Friday, shared a set of pictures of herself soaking up the summer Sun in a pool. We bet the snaps will make you green with envy. Dressed in a pink swimsuit, Tripti looks every bit stunning. In some photos, she is looking directly at the lens while in others, the actress is seen appreciating the beautiful lush green surrounding. Sharing the pictures, Tripti Dimri kept the caption of her post simple yet on-point. She wrote: “A perfect summer day” and added a red heart and a sun icon. Within an hour, her post garnered around 30 thousand likes with fans complimenting her in the comments section.

Tripti Dimri also shared a scene from her relaxing day on her Instagram Stories. She posted a picture of American author Alice Walker's 1982 novel The Color Purple. Her caption is for all book lovers. She wrote: “Do you also slow down on the last few pages of a book you like…Only because you are not ready to part with the characters” with a teary eyed emoji.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/tripti_dimri/3054688048301910741/

The Bulbbul actress is definitely a pool baby. In one of her posts from last year's December, Tripti Dimri posted a video collage summing up her “amazing year.” The clips also featured her swimming and spending quality time in a pool. “A look back at an amazing year! Moving forward with faith...love and gratitude,” read the caption.

Tripti Dimri worked in movies like Poster Boys and Laila Majnu before she got her breakthrough in Netflix's Bulbbul. It catapulted her to fame.

Tripti Dimri was last seen in Anvitaa Dutt's Qala. It was Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut film. Qala also starred Swastika Mukherjee in the role of Tripti's mother. Next, the actress will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in a romantic comedy. The film is directed by Anand Tiwari.