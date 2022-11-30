Pics: Tabu, Sanya Malhotra And Others At Babil Khan And Tripti Dimri's Qala Screening

Qala marks Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's Bollywood debut

Tabu, Babil Khan, Sutapa Sikdar and Tripti Dimri pictured at Qala screening.

New Delhi:

Qala, starring Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri, is releasing tomorrow (December 1) on Netflix, and ahead of it, the makers decided to host a screening in Mumbai. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil. Tabu, Sanaya Malhotra and Vijay Varma were among the few celebs that were pictured at the screening. Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar accompanied her son Babil at an event. Tabu looked gorgeous in a black ensemble. She hugged Babil and was spotted chatting with Sutapa Sikdar. 

Here have a look at the pictures from the screening: 

Tabu looked beautiful in a black ensemble.

Sanaya Malhotra was a vision in red.

Tabu and Babil Khan smiled for the cameras.

Tabu hugged Babil Khan at the event.

Babil Khan posed with his mom Sutapa Sikdar at the screening.

Tabu was spotted chatting with Sutapa Sikdar.

Qala lead actors Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Babil and Tripti posed with their Qala Team.

Vijay Varma was pictured at the screening.

Here have a look at the trailer of Qala

Ahead of the screening, Irrfan Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar, shared a major throwback picture of her son Babil when he visited his father Irrfan's movie set. Sharing a picture, she wrote, "First day to baba's set to release of your film #qala #elderson #pressureofparenting #gratitude."

Here have a look: 

Helmed by Anvitaa Dutt and produced under Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz, Qala also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial and Samir Kochhar in pivotal roles. The movie will stream on Netflix on December 1, 2022.

