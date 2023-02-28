Babil Khan Takes Mom Sutapa Sikdar On A Vacation. See Posts From Their Dubai Diaries

Sutapa Sikdar with Babil Khan. (courtesy: babil.i.k)

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shared a picture from his personal milestone on his Instagram profile. He shared a couple of pictures from his vacation in Dubai. In his post, Babil revealed that he took his mom Sutapa Sikdar on a holiday. Sharing happy pictures from the holiday, Babil wrote in his caption: "It is a milestone when you can take your mother out for a vacation." Tillotama Shome, who co-starred with Babil's father Irrfan Khan in Qissa, commented: "Lovely." Rasika Duggal dropped heart emojis in the comments. So did celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. Another comment read: "Next milestone, take your friends."

See Babil's post here:

Sharing a video from his Dubai trip, Babil Khan wrote in his caption: "I used to watch people fly kites and I always used to wonder what it would be to feel like one. The closest I could imagine getting to that was in a hot air balloon and I recently got to experience that with mamma. This is an experience that one should experience at least once in their life. I miss the feeling already."

"Mamma and I at the closure of our trip," Babil Khan captioned the post.

Babil Khan made his acting debut with the film Qala, co-starring Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Varun Grover. The film, directed by Anvita Dutt, released on Netflix last year and it opened to largely positive reviews.

Irrfan Khan died at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He battled a tumour for several months and returned to Mumbai after being treated in London. Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayan.

Irrfan Khan starred in several critically acclaimed as well as commercially successful films. Maqbool, Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar, Haider, Pinku, Talvar and the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay are just a few of them. The actor also featured in international projects like The Namesake, Life Of Pi, Inferno, Slumdog Millionaire, among others. His last Bollywood project was Angrezi Medium, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan.