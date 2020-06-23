Trending: Vidyullekha Raman On 'Fake Confidence Vs Actual Confidence' In Weight Loss Post

Vidyullekha Raman pictures from her weight loss journey. (Image courtesy: vidyuraman)

Tamil actress Vidyullekha Raman is topping the list of trends for her Instagram post documenting her weight loss journey. The actress shared a post on Instagram showing her drastic transformation and talked about "fake confidence vs actual confidence." In the post she described how losing several kilos made her 'actually confident.' She wrote, "When I was overweight, a frequently asked question by everyone to me was "How are you so confident?" In retrospect, was I? Or did I just come to terms with the fact that I will be obese all my life? Today, I am actually confident of myself because I did the unthinkable and changed my lifestyle and habits. I have come to realise that if you put your mind to it, anything is possible. Sounds cliche, right? But it's the truth."

Vidyullekha Raman, who has featured in supporting roles in Tamil films like Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru and Veeram, also shared the secret to her success - "pure hard work." She wrote, "You need to be disciplined, workout six times a week and follow a balanced diet. There is no secret potion or pill to make the result happen! Just pure hard work. Nothing in life comes easy but when you see result, it's worth all the sweat and tears."

Here's Vidyullekha trending post:

Apart from Tamil films, Vidyullekha Raman has also featured in Telugu movies like Run Raja Run, for which she also won the Best Female Comedian Nandi Award. She was last seen in 2019's Mathu Vadalara.

