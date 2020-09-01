Actress Vidyullekha Raman Gets 'Roka-Ed' To Fitness Expert Sanjay. See Pics

Highlights
- Vidyullekha Raman got engaged to Sanjay on August 26
- Vidyullekha Raman is the daughter of actor Mohan Raman
- She has featured in supporting roles in several Tamil and Telugu films
South actress Vidyullekha Raman, who is the daughter of Tamil film and television actor Mohan Raman, got engaged to fitness expert Sanjay on August 26 in the presence of family and close friends. The 28-year-old actress, on Monday, announced the good news with her fans on social media, where she shared several stunning pictures from her engagement ceremony. Vidyullekha Raman, who has been with Sanjay since March last year (she revealed this on one of her Instagram stories), made the engagement announcement on Instagram like this: "We got Roka-Ed! Sanjay and I had our roka ceremony (formal announcement) on August 26 in an intimate manner with close family around us. It was our little ray of sunshine and we couldn't be more grateful for the love we received."
The actress also shared that all safety factors were considered for the engagement ceremony amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. "We wore masks and removed them for the pictures (before anyone asks!) Thank you all so much for showering us with your best wishes! The best is yet to come," added Vidyullekha Raman.
Vidyullekha Raman, who trended big time in June for undergoing a major physical transformation, can be seen sporting two different gorgeous traditional outfits in the pictures.
Check out pictures from Vidyullekha and Sanjay's engagement ceremony here:
We got Roka-Ed! @lowcarb.india & I had our Roka Ceremony (formal announcement) on 26.08.2020 in an intimate manner with close family around us. It was our lil' ray of sunshine & we couldn't be more grateful for the love we received. We wore masks & removed them for the pictures (before anyone asks!) Thank you all so much for showering us with your best wishes! The best is yet to come. - @manasimaheshphoto
Vidyullekha Raman has been sharing posts showing her drastic transformation on Instagram for quite some time. She followed a strict workout routine and lost several kilos during the lockdown. Check out some of her posts here:
October 2017 August 2020 The Vidyu in 2017 had a very unhealthy lifestyle, bad sleeping patterns, poor food habits and no motivation to exercise. This made her PCOS get worse and worse and her body was crying out for help! The Vidyu today is lighter on her feet, healthier, happier and has a better relationship with food and exercise. I love the girl on the left because she didn't care what others thought of her but I love the girl on the right a lot more as she prioritised her health before anything else! I lost weight to prove a point to myself that I can achieve anything I set my mind on. Focus on YOU. Focus on your HEALTH. Because no amount of money, fame and status will save your life tomorrow. The current situation we live in is a constant reminder of that.
SKIN - Before & After Weight Loss As women our body goes through so many hormonal fluctuations on the regular. When you are obese and have a hormonal imbalance like PCOS, Acne is a common side effect as skin gets oily due to high testosterone levels and clogs pores. I am someone who is constantly in front of the camera and the last thing an actor wants is BAD SKIN. I had to cover up using so much foundation and felt depressed. For someone who had crystal clear skin till age 20, the acne was a nightmare for me. I didn't want to take any acne pill treatment due to the heavy side effects. The minute you start eating clean and working out regularly, your gut is healthy, ergo skin is healthy. It's one of the numerous benefits of weight loss pic on the right is zero filter and make up. #weightloss #healthyskin #weightlosstransformation #pcos #pcosweightloss
Fake confidence vs. ACTUAL confidence. When I was overweight a frequently asked question by everyone to me was "how are you so confident?". In retrospect, was I? Or did I just come to terms with the fact that I will be obese all my life? Today I am actually confident of myself because I did the unthinkable and changed my lifestyle and habits. I have come to realise that if you put your mind to it, anything is possible. Sounds cliche, right? But it's the truth!! You need to be disciplined, workout 6 times a week and follow a balanced diet. There is no secret potion or pill to make the result happen! Just pure hard work. Nothing in life comes easy but when you see result, it's worth all the sweat and tears. Recorded weight as on 20/06/20 - 68.2kgs #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation
Vidyullekha Raman has featured in supporting roles in Tamil and Telugu films like Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, Veeram and Run Raja Run. She was last seen in 2019's Mathu Vadalara.