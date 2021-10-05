'When Is Your Divorce?': What Trolls Told Actress Vidyulekha Raman On Swimsuit Pic

Vidyullekha Raman shared this photo. (Image courtesy: vidyuraman )

South actress Vidyulekha Raman recently posted a picture of herself in a swimsuit from her honeymoon on Instagram and it didn't go down well with a section of her followers, who went on to troll her for wearing a bikini. Vidyulekha Raman got married to her fiancé Sanjay, who is a fitness expert, on September 9 and the duo recently returned from their honeymoon in the Maldives. Earlier this week, she posted a stunning picture of herself sporting a yellow floral print swimsuit and chilling on the beach. "I need a 6-month vacation twice a year," she wrote in the caption.

However, after some time, Vidyulekha Raman shared that she has been getting messages and comments like "when is your divorce" from few users for wearing a swimsuit and then shut down the trolls by telling them: "Live and let live."

She wrote in a lengthy note on her Instagram story: "Hi friends, been getting messages like, 'When is my divorce?' etc. Just because I am wearing a swimsuit? Wow. Get out of 1920 aunties and uncles. Come to 2021! What is problematic is not the negative comments, but the way we're thinking as a society. If a woman's clothing is reason for her divorce, then shouldn't everyone 'properly dressed' be in happy marriages? I am extremely fortunate to have a secure husband like Sanjay, who shares different moral beliefs with me. He told me to ignore and not to address this. But I simply cannot brush this off."

"I cannot change your toxic, narrow mind or extremely regressive outlook to life. I just hope the women in your life stand up for the sexist, oppressive and downright insulting way in which you look at a woman and her individuality. #LiveAndLetLive," she added.

The actress has been body shamed in the past and she has undergone major physical transformation also.

Here's how Vidyulekha Raman shut down the trolls on her Instagram story:

And here's the post on which she got negative comments:

During her stay in the Maldives, Vidyulekha Raman posted some really gorgeous photos of herself on Instagram. Check them out here:

Meanwhile, also see some pictures from Vidyulekha Raman's wedding festivities here:

Vidyulekha Raman has featured in supporting roles in Tamil and Telugu films like Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, Veeram and Run Raja Run. She was last seen in 2019's Mathu Vadalara.