Trending: Rekha Singing Rang Barse In This Throwback Video Is The Perfect Holi Gift

Rekha in a still from the video. (courtesy: _sayema )

There is absolutely no denying the fact that any quintessential Holi playlist is incomplete without the track Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali playing on loop. The reason we brought this up today is, well, firstly because its Holi. Secondly, we chanced upon a throwback video of Bollywood veteran Rekha singing the iconic track during an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The video started trending after it was shared by RJ Sayema's verified Twitter account on Monday. Sharing the video on her Twitter profile, the RJ wrote: "Legend Rekha singing Rang Barse! Thanks for giving these moments Kapil Sharma. Happy Holi." The video happens to be from the time when Navjot Singh Sidhu featured on the show (he was replaced by Archana Puran Singh in 2019).

In the throwback clip, the actress, dressed immaculately as ever - in her classic gold Kanjeevaram saree, can be seen singing the evergreen track with utmost ease. She added a dose of self-deprecating humour to the video and said that after the episode airs, there will be news that "Rekha ji is not an actress anymore, only wannabe singer."

Without much ado, take a look at the trending video here:

Rang Barse, one of the most iconic songs in the history of Indian cinema, resonates with today's generation as well. The track from the Yash Chopra-directed film Silsila (1981), featured Rekha alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. It was composed by duo Shiv-Hari, sung by Amitabh Bachchan and the lyrics were by Big B's father and renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.