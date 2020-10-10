Hema Malini's Birthday Wish For 'Good Friend' Rekha Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Hema Malini shared this photo. (Image courtesy: dreamgirlhemamalini)

Happy birthday, Rekha! The evergreen beauty of Bollywood turned 66 on Saturday and on the occasion, her Jaan Hatheli Pe co-star Hema Malini gift-wrapped her birthday wish in the form of several throwback rare pictures and a sweet note. Rekha and Hema Malini have co-starred in films such as Apne Apne (1987), Jaan Hatheli Pe (1987) and Kahte Hain Mujhko Raja (1975). In her birthday note, Hema Malini describes Rekha as her "good friend" and wrote: "Happy Birthday wishes go out today to dear Rekha. We have been good friends for many years now and I always wish her happiness and prosperity in life. Have a great day and year dear friend!"

Other than the aforementioned photos, Hema Malini and Rekha have worked together in Feroz Khan's 1975 film Dharmatma, in Dev Anand's 2001 film Censor, Naresh Kumar's 1972 film Gora Aur Kala and Raj Kanwar's 2010 film Sadiyaan. Rekha also made a guest appearance in Hema's 1977 film Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. The duo have often been photographed at each other's birthday parties.

Rekha, star of films like Umrao Jaan, Silsila, Ghar, Do Anjaane, Suhaag, Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye, Khoon Khoon, Chakkar Pe Chakkar and Kartavya, was last seen in R Balki-directed Shamitabh, which released in 2015.

Hema Malini was last seen in the romantic comedy Shimla Mirch, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkummar Rao. She is best-known for her performances in films like Johnny Mera Naam, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dream Girl, Sholay and Baghban, to name a few.