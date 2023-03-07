Holi 2023: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Jalsa Holika Was Lit A Day Early Due To "Date Confusion"

"Holi being celebrated today and tomorrow," Amitabh Bachchan wrote

Holi 2023: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Jalsa Holika Was Lit A Day Early Due To 'Date Confusion'

A Holi oopsie took place in the Bachchan household – the 'Holika' bonfire was lit a day early at the family bungalow Jalsa, Amitabh Bachchan revealed in his blog on Tumbler. "The 'holika' was lit last night at Jalsa, there being a date confusion on the day for Holi. It is now done. Holi being celebrated today and tomorrow - so in this confusion much of what could have been done was not done," wrote the 80-year-old actor. "I rest and repair," he added – Big B is currently recovering from an on-set injury, "But my wishes for the celebration of this joyous festival is with you - may the colours of Holi bring the multifaceted colours of life in your life."

Amitabh Bachchan also shared this Holi post:

Amitabh Bachchan is forever associated with Holi in the collective cultural consciousness of India, have starred in not just the definitive Holi song – Rang Barse from Silsila – but also other festive staples like Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jaate Hain from Sholay and Hori Khele Raghuveera from Baghban.

Watch Rang Barse here:

Holi celebrations were likely subdued for Amitabh Bachchan this year after he suffered a torn rib cage on the set of Project K in Hyderabad. Big B was injured while filming an action scene after which he received medical care at a local hospital and was then flown home to Mumbai. Movement and breathing are painful, Big B revealed in a previous blog post in which he asked fans not to gather at Jalsa for their Sunday meet and greet ritual. It will take the actor weeks to recover completely.

Project K co-stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, and will release next year.

