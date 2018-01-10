Trending: Rani Mukerji's Promotion Plans For Hichki Rani Mukerji will start the promotions of Hichki on Makar Sankranti

Rani Mukerji in Hichki (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Rani wants to start the promotions on a holy day She will also be travelling to Ahmedabad Hichki releases on February 23 Hichki on Makar Sankranti, which is a holy day. It is a day to pray and express thanks for success and prosperity. It couldn't have been a better day to start the promotions," a source from her team informed Hichki, produced by Yash Raj Films, is Rani's first film in four years. She was last seen in 2014's Mardaani.



Of the Ahmedabad promotion schedule, the source added, "There are a slew of activities that have been planned. The team wants to drive home the message of the film right from the start. Ahmedabad is the first city that Rani is visiting. She will visit eight more cities to promote Hichki."



In Hichki, Rani, 39, plays



Watch the trailer of Rani's Hichki here.







Hichki releases on February 23.





