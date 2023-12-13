Trending: Rajinikanth's New Look From Lal Salaam

Rajinikanth in Lal Salaam. (courtesy: YouTube)

On Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday on Tuesday, his daughter and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shared a new promo from his film Lal Salaam, which she has directed. The teaser showcases glimpses of his character Moideen Bhai walking surrounded by fire. At the end of the video, the text "Happy Birthday Thalaivar" flashes on screen. Sharing the promo video, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth wrote, "Mass machine and most magnetic magnificence of a man! Happy birthday APPA ! Here's my humble tribute on this day from #lycaproductions AR Rahman sir and us a team of underdogs."

This is what Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth posted:

Check out the promo video of Lal Salaam here:

The music for Lal Salaam has been composed by AR Rahman. The film, which is expected to release by the end of this year, also features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. Previously, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shared a picture of AR Rahman and Rajinikanth and she wrote, "When two amazing human beings meet and you happen to be the reason ..you are blessed and of course, they are the best! AR Rahman sir and Appa."

Rajinikanth debuted in the film industry in 1975 with Apoorva Raaganga. He has starred in over 160 films, most of which are in Tamil. Rajinikanth was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016. In 2021, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. The actor will next be seen in Lal Salaam, which is being directed by his filmmaker daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The superstar was last seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer. In his 170th film, Rajinikanth will co-star with Amitabh Bachchan in TJ Gnanavel's untitled film.