Trending: Rajinikanth's Blockbuster Welcome And Midnight Rendezvous With A Fan

Rajinikanth swarmed by fans at the airport. (Image courtesy: @Bangalore_RFC)

Highlights Rajinikanth was warmly welcomed by fans at the Chennai airport Rajinikanth is currently filming Darbar with AR Murugadoss He has also signed up for a film with Sun Pictures

Superstar Rajinikanth was warmly welcomed by fans and media at the Chennai airport late on Friday night. The 68-year-old actor met a sea of fans and the paparazzi at the airport, all of whom wanted to take pictures and selfies with the Darbar actor and the warm welcome translated into trending hashtag #WelcomeBackThalaiva on Twitter. Fan clubs posted pictures and videos of the fan frenzy from the minute Rajinikanth stepped out of the airport. Among several tweets, a fan account claimed that Rajinikanth also invited a fan for a midnight rendezvous after the actor spotted him following him from the airport to his home. According to fan clubs, Rajinikanth advised the young fan to not to follow him on bikes as it could be dangerous. Rajinikanth then posed for a picture with the fan and called it a day.

Here are some videos and pictures of Rajinikanth's mammoth welcome at the Chennai airport:

#WelcomeBackThalaiva



When people speak about craze and stardom, #Thalaivar fans usually stay quiet, coz we know the word CRAZE got a new definition after this man's Arrival to cinema industry



Just look at the amount of people waiting to Welcome him that too at midnight pic.twitter.com/EknqVOsMQq — (@Bangalore_RFC) October 18, 2019

My friend followed Thalaivar from airport to his house



Suddenly watchman came and told Sir is calling



Thalaivar told my friend to come inside house



Then Thalaivar said "Bike la inime follow panatha kanna,safe ila"



He said sorry Thalaivaa & took picture#WelcomeBackThalaivapic.twitter.com/tTLRfsTXzD — (@Rowdy_3_) October 18, 2019

Rajinikanth is currently busy filming Darbar with director AR Murugadoss. The film is largely set in Mumbai and Rajinikanth plays the role of a cop based in the Maximum City. Rajinikanth plays the role of a cop almost 27 years after he played a policeman in 1992 film Pandiyan. Darbar, which is slated for January 2020 release, also features Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nawab Shah and Dalip Tahil.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Sun Pictures announced a new film with Rajinikanth, tentatively titled Thalaivar 168. Sun Pictures also backed rajinikanth's Petta, which released earlier this month while they first collaborated on 2010 blockbuster Enthiran.

Thalaivar 168 will be directed by Siva Prasad Reddy.

