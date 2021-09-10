Trending: Presenting Rajinikanth's First Look From Annaatthe

Rajinikanth in Annaatthe. (courtesy: taranadarsh)

The wait is finally over! The much-anticipated look of Rajinikanth from his forthcoming project Annaatthe, released on social media, on Friday and the veteran actor's fans can't keep calm. In the poster, Rajinikanth can be seen with an ear-to-ear grin on his face as he poses in a traditional outfit. Rajinikanth's co-star from the film, Keerthy Suresh shared the first poster of the film on social media and she wrote: "The first look we've all been waiting for has finally arrived and I can't keep calm." She added, "Here's to an adventurous journey ahead."

Ahead of the big reveal, Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya had shared a glimpse of sorts of the poster. She wrote in her post: "And I can assure you all, this motion poster is worth all the wait. Our Thalaivar at his best. D Imman Sir has rocked the BGM and director Siva sir and team. Thank you from a Thalaivar fan."

Annaatthe is slated to release on Diwali this year. Besides Rajinikanth, the film features Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. The film has been directed by Siva.

This year, Rajinikanth will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award - India's highest film honour - for his stupendous contribution to Indian cinema. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted in April that the actor will be receiving the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019. The actor was last seen in the 2020 film Darbar.