'From Sharing One By Two Teas' To Now, Rajinikanth And Mohan Babu Are The 'Original Gangsters'

Superstar Rajinikanth and Telugu actor-filmmaker Mohan Babu are closest of pals and this story is about what happens when they get together. Mohan Babu's son, actor Vishnu Manchu, shared a bunch of photos of his father with Rajinikanth on Twitter recently. In his post, Vishnu Manchu introduced the duo as the "original gangsters." Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu can be seen twinning in white in the photos as they smile ear-to-ear for the cameras. Mohan Babu and Rajinikanth also roped in Vishnu Manchu for a click and here's how he described the photoshoot session: "The OGs. Original Gangsters! Rajinikanth, Mohan Babu and then goofy Vishnu Manchu."

These photos of Rajinikanth with his long-time pal Mohan Babu have sent fans into a meltdown of sorts. During their extensive careers in films, Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu have worked together in films such as Pedarayudu, Annai Oru Aalayam and Thai Meethu Sathiyam.

The 70-year-old megastar was in Hyderabad recently for a 40-day schedule of his new film Annaatthe. During his stay in Hyderabad, Rajinikanth is said to have spent some quality time with Mohan Babu. The photos appear to have been clicked during one of Rajinikanth's visit to his friend's house in Hyderabad. Mohan Babu's daughter Lakshmi Manchu wrote a lengthy note about how the two superstars have redefined friendship over the years: "...looking at these two gives me such hope for continued friendship no matter what they've been through. From sharing one by two teas, to spending time in car sheds and coming from super humble backgrounds. Today they are super stars in their own right but still find time to be with each other, talk to each other, support each other, calling each other when they know one of them is going through some tough time."

Earlier, Lakshmi Manchu had shared this adorable selfie with Rajinikanth:

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, for which he was in Hyderabad, is expected to hit screens in November.