Trending: Prateik Babbar And Priya Banerjee Make It Instagram-Official

Prateik Babbar shared this picture. (courtesy: _prat)

Yes, it's official. Actor Prateik Babbar took to Instagram on the occasion of Valentine's Day to post an adorable picture with actress Priya Banerjee, sporting their matching tattoos, therefore, making their relationship known to the world. On Tuesday, the Four More Shots Please actor shared the first picture with her on his feed and fans can't get enough. Prateik shared the happy news with his Instafam along with a series of pictures captioning it "p b". In one we see the couple facing the sun and posing with their backs to the camera and in the other we get a glimpse of the matching tattoo of initials "pb" carved on their body parts. Take a peek.

The two pictures were shared by Priya Banerjee as well on her Instagram feed as she captioned it " p b " See the post here.

As soon as the actor dropped the pictures, fans as well as others from the film fraternity flooded his comment section with heart emojis and good wishes. Actress Mrunal Thakur and Prateik's sister Juhi Babbar Soni dropped heart emojis while Singer-actor Meiyang Chang playfully wrote, "Now you've piqued everybody's curiosity, my friend. Sweet pictures,". His co-star from Four More Shots Please, Sayani Gupta, also showered love on the post as she commented, "love you both my cuties".

Last year, rumours surfaced of the duo dating. However, they were never confirmed by the actors. Prateik, who is the son of veteran actors, Raj Babbar and the late Smita Patil, was earlier married to Sanya Sagar, but the two parted ways during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Last year, the actor had opened up about his grief on his mother, Smita Patil's birth anniversary. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Prateik had said that his mother, Smita Patil, was "always loved" so, he wants to carry forward that emotion. He revealed that his mother Smita Patil's birth and death anniversary are "extremely vulnerable" days for him. He added that he thinks about his mother all day.Pratiek, who had impressed with critics with his acting debut in Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza's Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, was recently seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's Indian Lockdown. In the film, he played a migrant worker who was affected by the Covid-19 shutdown in India. Priya, on the other hand, has been a part of many projects namely, KISS: Keep It Simple Stupid, Baar Baar Dekho, Baarish, Bhanwar and others.