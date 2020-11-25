Trending: Pics From Sana Khan's Mehndi Ceremony

Sana Khan shared this image. (courtesy Sanakhaan21)

Highlights Sana wore a pink and orange outfit for her mehndi ceremony

Her outfit was designed by Poonams Kaurture

Sana Khan got married on November 20

Former actress Sana Khan, who quit the entertainment industry last month, has actively been sharing pictures from her wedding festivities. On Wednesday, Sana shared pictures from her mehndi ceremony and they are all things nice. For her menhdi ceremony, Sana Khan wore an orange and pink outfit from the shelves of Poonams Kaurture. She accessorised her look with a gold choker and statement earrings. She finished her look with nude lipcolour and oodles of mascara and looked stunning as ever. She simply captioned the post "Mehndi." The 33-year-old also added a video from the ceremony to her Instagram profile.

Sana Khan married Gujarat-based Anas Sayed in an intimate ceremony on November 20. She made her wedding announcement through an Instagram post over the weekend and she wrote: "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this duniya and reunite us in jannah." She added, "Which of the favours of your lord will you deny. #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thNov."

In an Instagram post last month, Sana Khan announced her departure from the entertainment industry with these words: "I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator."

Sana Khan became a household name after participating in the TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 6. Other than that, she has starred in films like Halla Bol, Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She also participated in reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Besides Bollywood, she has also featured in Tamil and Telugu movies like Silambattam, Thambikku Indha Ooru, Mr Nookayyaand Thalaivan.