Trending Pics From BFF Suhana Khan And Ananya Panday's Night Out

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday spotted together

Highlights Suhana and Ananya were spotted together on Tuesday The duo were photographed in the same car together Ananya and Suhana are BFFs

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday - BFFs of Bollywood's GenNext - caught up for a night out on Tuesday and had a blast! Suhana - daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan - and Ananya Panday - daughter of Chunkey and Bhavna Panday - were photographed in the same car in Mumbai. The photos of the BFFs together started trending within a span of just few hours and we know why. Suhana and Ananya couldn't stop laughing and giggling seated at the back of the car. Suhana was cute as a button in a grey top paired with printed bottoms - she accessorised with statement jewellery. Meanwhile, Ananya, dressed casually, was spotted wearing a jersey of sorts!

Here are pictures of Ananya and Suhana from their night out.

Suhana and Ananya actually form two parts of a BFF trio - the remaining one being Shanaya Kapoor, who is the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. The trio are often spotted chilling together in and around Maximum City. After Ananya Panday made her Instagram profile public, we spotted a few stunning photos of Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya together.

Suhana Khan is pursuing higher studies in London's Ardingly College and aspires to become an actress - she comes home for the holidays, when she catches up with her friends in Mumbai. Ananya Panday's career graph as an actress will take off in May with Student Of The Year 2. She co-stars with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the Punit Malhotra directed film. Shanaya Kapoor has been roped in as an assistant director for cousin Janhvi Kapoor's new film - the biopic on Gunjan Saxena.

