Ananya Panday's April Fool's Day Prank On Tiger Shroff Gone Wrong

Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday are co-stars (courtesy ananyapanday)

Highlights Ananya posted a video from the sets of 'Student Of The Year 2' "So, it's clearly very difficult to prank my hero," she captioned it Ananya attempted to prank Tiger but failed at it

On April Fool's Day, Ananya Panday's prank on co-star Tiger Shroff didn't go exactly as planned. Sharing an Instagram video of what happened on the sets of Student Of The Year 2 on Monday, Ananya accepted defeat and wrote: "So, it's clearly very difficult to prank my hero Tiger Shroff but Punit Malhotra and I did try (and failed miserably because I was dying to laugh throughout." Ananya and Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra chalked out the idea together but clearly didn't expect the story to end this way - the video begins with Punit and Ananya's mock fight, which leads to Ananya weeping in a corner. Tiger Shroff quickly rushes to pacify her but after Punit calls out to him a couple of times, he smells something fishy and realises that it's April Fool's Day.

Tiger then walks out of the frame. LOL. After that miserable defeat on Ananya's part, Tiger Shroff offered some consolation in the comments section on Ananya's post and wrote: "You almost had me." Earlier, in the video, he says: "It wasn't that bad actually. I thought it was one of your best shots!"

Here's what happened on the sets of Student Of The Year 2 on Monday:

Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff co-star with Tara Sutaria in Student Of The Year 2 - both the actresses are making their Bollywood debuts with the film. The trio made their koffee debut in the last season of Koffee With Karan and the episode was a blockbuster one.

Student Of The Year 2 will be produced by Karan Johar and has set May 10 as the release date.

