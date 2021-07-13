Trending: Pics From Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's London Diaries

Athiya Shetty with KL Rahul in a loved-up pic (courtesy athiyashetty)

Guess where Athiya Shetty currently is? Looks like the 28-year-old actress is currently in London and no points for guessing who her plus one is in the English capital - it's none other than her boyfriend KL Rahul. The 29-year-old cricketer recently shared a glimpse of his night out in London on Instagram, which was followed up by a similar photo on Athiya Shetty's Instagram story. In their Instagram updates, Athiya and KL Rahul can be seen posing with a common friend - while they carefully avoided posting photos of them together, the photos shared by them on their Instagram stories appeared to confirm that they are hanging out in London together.

Here are glimpses of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's London diaries, which have been re-shared by fan-clubs.

KL Rahul also recently shared a photo with Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty from London - earlier, Ahan was also spotted at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty checked into Instagram with this photo last week:

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul recently featured in an advert for a luxury eyewear brand - their first ever collaboration. Giving a massive shout out to the couple, Suniel Shetty shared an Instagram post and wrote: "Absolutely stunning you both look in this brand new avatar," and added: "Wish all of you the very best!"

In 2019, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul began featuring in headlines for their speculated dating life with reports stating that the duo apparently began seeing each other since February of that year. Rumours were fanned on Athiya's birthday in November when KL Rahul shared an adorable birthday wish for her, making it Instagram official.