Trending: Petta Is Rajinikanth's New Film. Details Here

Rajinkanth in Petta (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh)

Thalaivar is back! Petta is the title of superstar Rajinikanth's new film. The makers of the film announced its title and unveiled the first look on Friday evening. The first look features Rajnikanth entering a church, holding a candelabra. He is seen wearing dark shade shirt, trousers with a shrug over it and sports an angry look. The Karthik Subbaraj-directed Petta appears to be an action film and has actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Sethupathy, Trisha Krishnan and Simran also in the cast. Needless to say, Petta soon found the top spot on Friday's trends list. "Thalaivar 165 is Petta," tweeted Sun Pictures (the production house) while sharing the motion poster of Rajinikanth's film.

Take a look at Petta's motion poster here.

Here's the poster of Petta, featuring Rajinkanth.

Rajinikanth. Nawazuddin Siddiqui... First look poster of Rajinikanth's new movie #Petta... Directed by Karthik Subbaraj. pic.twitter.com/oF0bZzoEYE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2018

Quoting Karthik Subbaraj's tweet, actor Dhanush, Rajinikanth's son-in-law wrote, "Vaa thalaiva. Congratulations and all the very best to the lucky cast and crew."

Petta marks the Tamil debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His role in the film was confirmed a couple of months ago. Petta has reportedly been shot in Darjeeling, Dehradun and Chennai. The team is expected to wrap up the shooting by the end of this year. Vijay Sethupathi apparently plays the antagonist.

Petta's ensemble cast also includes Bobby Simha, Munishkanth, Sanath Reddy and and Megha Akash.

A release date for Petta hasn't been announced as of yet.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's next film is 2.0, a sequel to 2010's Enthiran (Robot in Hindi). The film's teaser will be out next week while it releases on November 29. 2.0 also stars Akshay Kumar.