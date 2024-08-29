Malavika Mohanan Reveals Rajinikanth Once Told Her She Will Be "A Big Star In The Future"

Malavika Mohanan is currently riding a wave of excitement as she is gearing up for an impressive line-up of releases. She will next be seen in what is touted to be one of the biggest Tamil films of the year, Thangalaan. The film is slated for a September 6 release. In the film, Malavika Mohanan plays the role of Aarathi, the Goddess. She will then be seen in the highly anticipated film Yudhra, where she stars alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is scheduled for release on September 20. The film's trailer is slated to release today.

As the actress gears up for these massive releases, let us look back at her journey in films. On the sets of Petta, a film where Rajnikanth and Malavika shared screen space, the superstar had expressed his belief in Malavika's future stardom, a prediction that is increasingly coming to fruition. In an older post Malavika posted on X, she wrote "He was the first one to tell me you'll will go on to be a big star in the future."

"He was the first person who ever clapped for me right after the my 'father's death scene' in the film. He was the first one to tell me you'll will go on to be a big star in the future. He was the only one at that point to give words of encouragement constantly to a nervous new girl in a new industry pursuing big dreams. I love you so much. You are truly truly one of a kind and this film will always be closest to my heart," read an excerpt from her post.

A little story for you guys..

It was year 2018, and it was the first day of shoot for my first tamil film. I was playing a supportive role and my main reason for signing the project was because I wanted to share screen space with Rajni sir since the day I'd become an... pic.twitter.com/p2kCyIWgtZ — Malavika Mohanan (@MalavikaM_) January 10, 2024

As Malavika Mohanan gears up for these major releases, her growing stature across industries is evident. With a slate of high-profile projects and collaborations with top-tier actors, right from Thangalaan with Vikram, The Raja Saab with Prabhas, Yudhra with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sardar 2 with Karthi. Malavika is making her mark and establishing herself as a prominent figure in Indian cinema.