Rajinikanth's Darbar Release Marked Early Pongal For Eager Fans

Rajinikanth in a still from Darbar. (courtesy lyca_productions)

The ticket prices for the film soared to 1500 rupees in Tamil Nadu

Darbar opened in theatres on January 9, 2020

It was early Pongal for Rajinikanth fans across Tamil Nadu as the superstar's 200 crore rupee film Darbar released on 7000 screens around the world at 4 AM in many theatres. Their hero donning the role of a policeman after two decades, as Mumbai police Commissioner in Darbar was extra special. Karthy, a young fan who made it to the first day first show said, "It's an extraordinary performance by Rajinikanth. Music is awesome we enjoyed the film, three hours of pucca entertainer." Chandru, a software professional said, "Obviously a very different role for Rajinikanth after a long time. It's designed for him." Another youngster Arun said, "I loved the Chumma Kizhi, which serves as a punch dialogue which opts for the current situation in all the ways."

The Rajinikanth mania had broken the language divide. A 70-foot cut out in Mumbai and a 75-foot garland in maximum city said it all. The ticket prices for the film soared to 1500 rupees in Tamil Nadu.

The superstar's family was also in full attendance at Silverscreens, a multiplex. Latha Rajinikanth, Rajinikanth's wife said, "I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed all his films," while Lakshmi Raghavendra, sister-in-law and mother of music director Anirudh said, "It's such a proud moment for us to watch Sir's film and Aniruddh's music. Sir is Chumma Kizhi level."

Visagan Vanangamudi, Rajinikanth's son-in-law said "It was fantastic." Kolaveri fame young music director Anirudh, who has scored music for the second consecutive time for the superstar, publicly praised his work during the music launch. Anirudh Ravichander said, "The best part about Thalaivar is that he never gets involved in anything. He just let's every technician be and loves our work. Whenever we do something good he appreciates". He added, "There are some signature sounds for the superstar like the Hey and the Annamalai BGM and I've incorporated as a fan."

"We would have never thought in our life he would give us such a compliment chumma kizhi in theatre. We would never forget in our life," he added.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is already busy shooting for an untitled film, which fans hope will have a political message as they expect their superstar to make a political plunge before the 2021 assembly elections.