On Rajinikanth's Darbar Day, Twitter Flooded With Fan Reviews

Here are some of the spoiler-free reviews of Rajinikanth's Darbar from Twitter

On Rajinikanth's Darbar Day, Twitter Flooded With Fan Reviews

Rajinikanth in a still from Darbar (courtesy YouTube)

New Delhi:

Today is a big day for Rajinikanth fans. The 69-year-old actor's new film Darbar opened in theatres on Thursday and Twitter has been buzzing with reviews shared by those, who managed tickets to the early shows. "Trust me - pakka commercial packaging with outstanding racy screenplay. Absolutely loving it," tweeted an excited viewer mid-way through the show while another fan added: "Darbar didn't have the hype Kaala or Kabali had but the movie has everything a commercial potboiler needs." A movie buff tweeted: "One man show it is," while another viewer wrote: "I just watched the FDFS of Darbar in Mumbai. I couldn't take my eyes away for one sec from Rajinikanth."

A Thalaivar fan described the cop drama as a "must watch": "I can't believe that he is 70. Today I experienced a new and young Rajni. His styles, dance and especially action scenes are really swag. It's a must watch movie.

Here are some of the spoiler-free reviews of Rajinikanth's Darbar from Twitter:

Meanwhile, Twitter also offered glimpses of Rajinikanth's fan-frenzy with photos of cine-goers celebrating Thalaivar's return to screen with dhol, festoons and flower garlands.

Also spotted at the theatre watching first day first show of Darwar were Rajinikanth's daughters Soundarya and Aishwarya. They shared these adorable posts for their superstar father: "We live you... love you Appa!" wrote Aishwarya while Soundarya added: "And that's how my day began! Superstar! FDFS!"

And that's how my day began SUPERSTAR!!!!! #DarbarFDFS

A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant) on

We live you ....love you Appa ! #sistersquad #darbar

A post shared by Aishwaryaa R Dhanush (@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush) on

Rajinikanth plays super-cop Aadhithya Arunachalam, who is the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, in Darbar. Actor Suniel Shetty plays the role of Rajinikanth's nemesis in the film, who gives off the idea that if Thalaiva is a super-cop, he is a super-villain. Darbar marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with director AR Murugadoss.

Comments
Rajinikanthdarbar twitter review

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News