Rajinikanth's Darbar First Day First Show: Daughters Soundarya, Aishwarya's Posts Say It All

It's Darbar day, guys! And we're sure that air is filled with all the Rajini fans, don't the chance sort of a mood. But for those who couldn't make it to the first day first show of Darbar, can get an idea about how electric the theatres were when 'bad cop' Rajinikanth appeared on the screen for the first time today. Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya shared a glimpse of how she began her day and needless to say that it was with the first day first show of Darbar. Sharing a photo from the theatre, she added: "And that's how my day began! Superstar! FDFS!" Soundarya can be seen cheering for her superstar father - don't miss her Darbar-special hoodie.

Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwarya joined in with this photo on Instagram. The sisters were twinning in Darbar special hoodies. How cool is that! "We live you... love you Appa!"

Meanwhile, as is ritual, fans gathered outside theatres with dhol and flower garlands early morning on Thursday ahead of Darbar's first show. Glimpses of Rajinikanth's fan frenzy and Darbar's early shows have been shared on Twitter. Those who couldn't catch the early shows of the film have requested fans not to share spoilers on social media. Darbar released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Thank you Superstar for Darbar

One of the best Cop movies in Indian cinema history



No one can tell your age



Love you Thalaiva



First day First Show in Singapore#DarbarFDFS#chummakizhi#ThalaivarFans#RMMSgDarbarThiruvizhapic.twitter.com/9zfPdp68Qf — KP(@_Krishan_KP) January 9, 2020

Here are some of the spoiler-free reviews of Darbar shared by fans on Twitter.

#Darbar - Thalaivaaa its one hell of complete entertainment.

Action - Mass - Sentiment - Class - Emotions - Romance - Revenge - Intelligence - Chills - Goosebumps!



What not?? Rajinifying first half - Electrifying second half - Athiradi climax!



My rating - 5/5! pic.twitter.com/dvFAWeubxd — Srikanth (@srikanthkaran33) January 9, 2020

Rajinikanth plays super-cop Aadhithya Arunachalam, who is the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, in Darbar. Actor Suniel Shetty plays the role of Rajinikanth's nemesis in the film, who gives off the idea that if Thalaiva is a super-cop, he is a super-villain. Darbar marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with director AR Murugadoss.