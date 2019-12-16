Darbar Trailer: Rajinikanth Is Enough For His Nemesis Suniel Shetty In Action-Packed Cop Drama

Darbar Trailer: Rajinikanth in a still (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Rajinikanth plays a feisty cop in the movie

This marks his first film after Petta

Darbar is all set to hit screens on January 15

The trailer of Rajinikanth's much talked about cop movie Darbar just dropped guys and we can't keep calm. The makers of Darbar released the trailer in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, just as the film will release in these three languages. Superstar Rajinikanth is introduced as super-cop Aadhithya Arunachalam, who is the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai. The action-packed trailer of Darbar is proof that under Aadhithya Arunachalam's jurisdiction, there's no room for mercy for goons and wrong-doers and they don't even stand a chance against him. Actor Suniel Shetty plays the role of Rajinikanth's nemesis in the film, who gives off the idea that if Thalaiva is a super-cop, he is a super-villain.

But Rajinikanth's one-man army is enough to bring down even Suniel Shetty. The Darbar trailer is a blend of action, humour and romance, which means the film is going to be a total entertainer. Rajinikanth co-stars with actress Nayanthara in Darbar, who also feature in glimpses in the trailer.

Actor Dhanush, who is married to Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya, gave a major shout out to Thalaiva with this tweet:

Watch the Hindi trailer of Rajinikanth's Darbar here:

Only last month, the song Chumma Kizhi from Darbar went crazy viral within hours of release. Ahead of that, Darbar also had a grand poster launch with Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Babu unveiling the film's motion posters.

Rajinikanth has collaborated with filmmaker AR Murugadoss (director of films such as Kaththi, Thuppakki, Spyder and Akira) for the first time. Rajinikanth's much-awaited Darbar has booked the day of Pongal on January 15, 2020 for release. Darbar marks Rajinikanth's first film after Petta.